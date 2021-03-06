SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A great weekend to venture into the great outdoors!

It's opening weekend for camping season at Sullivan county park and lake.

The season officially opened on the first of the month.

News 10 stopped by the park Saturday.

Campers are already trickling in!

We spoke with board member Katie Harrison.

She says this is a great spot to visit!

"We offer 461 acres of water for boating and fishing a 513 site campsite. We offer seasonal weekly and daily camping," says Katie Harrison.

Harrison says the park will host 3-festivals this summer.

You can learn more about events and camping rates by visiting Sullivancountyparkandlake.com