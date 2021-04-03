Opening weekend at the Dragway

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a day full of racing at the Wabash Valley Dragway!

Saturday marked opening weekend!

The Wabash Valley Dragway is a one-8th mile dragstrip.

Drivers and fans turned out for the first day of the season.

Drivers could test and tune ahead of gamblers races.

Those running the track say they are pleased to continue a tradition of racing this summer.

"It's awesome. It's really is awesome. I'm just so excited. I'm ready to go from racing to doing this," says track manager Troy Mann.

There are several events scheduled at the Draqway through October.

Prices vary.

For more information, visit wabashvalleydragway.com.