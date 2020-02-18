Opening soon: Sign at the site of old Light House Mission building says a new senior living complex is coming this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is another step closer to a new senior living apartment complex.
News 10 saw a sign at the former location for the Light House Mission on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.
LINK | CONSTRUCTION ON NEW PROJECT WHERE FORMER LIGHTHOUSE MISSION STOOD COULD BEGIN THIS YEAR
You may remember the Light House Mission burned down a few years ago.
Now crews are working to turn the location into apartments. They will feature one and two-bedroom units.
LINK | QUESTIONS LEFT UNANSWERED A YEAR AFTER LIGHT HOUSE MISSION FIRE
The complex is expected to be completed by December of this year.
