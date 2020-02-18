Clear

Opening soon: Sign at the site of old Light House Mission building says a new senior living complex is coming this year

The Wabash Valley is another step closer to a new senior living apartment complex.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is another step closer to a new senior living apartment complex.

News 10 saw a sign at the former location for the Light House Mission on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

LINK | CONSTRUCTION ON NEW PROJECT WHERE FORMER LIGHTHOUSE MISSION STOOD COULD BEGIN THIS YEAR

You may remember the Light House Mission burned down a few years ago.

Now crews are working to turn the location into apartments. They will feature one and two-bedroom units.

LINK | QUESTIONS LEFT UNANSWERED A YEAR AFTER LIGHT HOUSE MISSION FIRE

The complex is expected to be completed by December of this year.

Learn more here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Cold conditions on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Home & Outdoor Living Expo Sat. & Sun at the Vigo County Fairgrounds

Image

Terre Haute Police Chief addresses Live PD concerns from the NAACP

Image

Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill

Image

Tuesday: Rain moves out, mostly cloudy. High: 41

Image

Linton Semi State ready

Image

Loogootee Semi-State Bound

Image

GBB Paris St Joseph

Image

McChristine MVC Newcomer of the Week

Image

Vigo County animal rescue makes the trip to save over a dozen cats

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax