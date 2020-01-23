Opening date announced for YMCA pool

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - There's an opening date set for the Vigo County YMCA pool.

According to the Vigo County YMCA Facebook page, the pool will reopen on January 31st. YMCA officials have planned a special celebration in honor of the reopening.

Officials are hosting a "Cabanuary Celebration". It's a beach-themed party. Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett will be in attendance.

The pool reopening comes after months of renovations. The YMCA closed the pool in 2018. YMCA leaders say the pool was too expensive to keep open.

After the closure, the community, including the group Why Make Waves", made a push to get the pool reopened. Since then the city of Terre Haute has taken over financial responsibilities for the pool.