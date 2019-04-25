SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new development is helping to give a new look to the Sullivan square.
On Thursday, Flaherty and Collins Properties hosted an open house.
People had the chance to tour the open house, checking out the new Sullivan Lofts.
It is a complex made of 40 apartments on the south side of the downtown square.
20 of those apartments are duplexes with another two being accessible houses.
Regional property manager Misty Mack told us because the location is historic, each unit has its own distinctive style.
Related Content
- Open house held for new Sullivan Lofts on the town's square
- Riverfront Lofts ready for residents
- "Square Pods" at Square Donuts
- Sullivan restaurant gearing up for the move to the town square
- Icon building to become Riverfront Lofts
- Riverfront lofts officially coming to Vincennes
- New dialysis center in Sullivan holds open house
- Pre-leasing for Riverfront Lofts in Terre Haute coming soon!
- Work resumes at Riverfront Lofts after human skull found
- Entire coffin found at Riverfront Lofts construction site
Scroll for more content...