Open house held for new Sullivan Lofts on the town's square

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new development is helping to give a new look to the Sullivan square.

On Thursday, Flaherty and Collins Properties hosted an open house.

People had the chance to tour the open house, checking out the new Sullivan Lofts.

It is a complex made of 40 apartments on the south side of the downtown square.

20 of those apartments are duplexes with another two being accessible houses.

Regional property manager Misty Mack told us because the location is historic, each unit has its own distinctive style.