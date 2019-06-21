Clear
Open Arms Christian Ministries opening it's doors to boys in the fall

A local foster case is opening its doors to boys. They look to provide a safe environment for the boys so they can grow into productive men.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)--Open Arms Christian Ministries has been a home for girls for many years. 

The group felt there was a lack of resources for boys and decided to do something about it. 

The foster care service is planning to open it's doors to boys.

They're turning an old nursing home into a new residential facility for boys.

The building was donated to Open Arms.

The plan is to house 30 boys from ages 10-14. 

They'll have access to mentoring services, therapy, and physical outlets. 

Jerry Mathis is a case manager at the facility. 

He plans to have an even bigger role in the boy's lives.

"Most of these kids don't have male role models, male figures in their lives to look up to," said Mathis. 

Mathis says as a mentor, he'll be able to mold the boys' young minds.

"We can help them grow so they can flourish in a foster home and not get bounced around from place to place," said Mathis. 

The facility is still under construction and they are adding the finishes touches.

They expect it to be open by the end of fall. 

