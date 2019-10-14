Clear

Only one arrest made during ISU's homecoming festivities

Terre Haute Police say there was a single arrest during Indiana State University's Homecoming festivities.

THPD's public information officer says this is a big drop from previous years.

The one arrest was at a bar.

We've told you about changes this year to try and help keep homecoming activites safe.

That includes moving tent city inside of the stadium and having more officers on duty.

The department says it is very pleased with the outcome.

