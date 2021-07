LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Only in Indiana organization is showcasing Hoosier passions and talents this year.

The organization will host events in August for Hoosiers and local businesses to participate in.

People from all over Indiana will join in at their vendor fair to sell their products to the public.

The event will happen at the Roy Clark Community Building in Linton on August 27 and 28.

Limited spots are available at the fair.

If you have something you want to sell, click here.