Only a hand-full of people show up to the anti-war protest in town, but numbers flourish across the country

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- People also took to the streets on Saturday. They gathered for anti-war protests and counter-protests supporting president trump.

A protest also happened right here in Terre Haute, but the numbers we nowhere near those seen in other parts of the country.

Many people are wondering what's next after President Donald Trump approved an attack that killed a top Iranian General.

Some say they're worried the decision will lead to something much worse.

"I'm worried cause this could be the tip-off to World War III," said Cathy McGuire.

But others say the president made the right call.

"We've got to stand behind our president. We've got to stand behind America, " said Nick Agresta.

Only a handful of protesters made it out to an anti-war rally outside the Vigo County Courthouse Saturday. Cathy McGuire helped to organize the rally.

She said she thinks killing Iranian military general Gasem Soleimani was an act of war.

"It was reckless. But it truly could be the beginning of World War III and the end of this government," said McGuire.

protesters held signs that read "no war on Iran" or, "no more acts of war". Another man was at the protest for a different reason.

He told us Americans should support the president's decision.

"We've been under this umbrella of terror. we have to support him and this country. If we don't we are doomed," said Agresta. McGuire said now it's your turn to speak up.

"It takes an enormous effort from all the people to take this seriously. We still can fight back while we still have a government."

The organizations CodePink and MoveOn were behind these protest.

Here is a link to the petition on CodePink's website.