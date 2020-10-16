Online shopping picking up days after Prime Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Consumer experts are saying this year, Amazon Prime Day and online shopping could be the end of Black Friday.

That's as more stores are gearing up their holiday shopping deals soon. Experts say more people will be clicking to purchase than standing in check out lines this year.

Tim Maniscalo said people are trying to avoid the big crowds because of the virus. He's the president of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana.

Maniscalo said with places having a heavier online presence, it will put a damper on the Black Friday tradition. And to follow suit, retail stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are starting earlier sales.

Maniscalo said this could be an opportune time for scammers to attack.

"There's going to be an impact for in-store sales, people are probably a little hesitant to be in the stores, contact with a lot of people so what COVID-19 has done is kind of created the perfect storm for scammers," said Maniscalo.

The best ways to keep the shopping Scrooges at bay, are to use a credit card when making online purchases, or and make sure your web browser is secured.

"On the URL look for the letters "https". "S" is the important word there and also look for the locked icon those two give you some added security," said Maniscalo.

Maniscalo told us it's good to call stories that you're looking to purchase from to double-check the deals.