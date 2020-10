VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's an online resource to help you get informed before heading to the polls.

Vote411.org is a one-stop-shop for election-related information. You'll find information about polling locations, ID requirements, the races on your ballots, and more.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan group. Members work to improve US systems of government and impact policy through education and advocacy.