Online orders increase and so does package thefts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- This time of year, thieves are looking to steal your packages. And, Indiana State Police are warning you to watch out for these Grinches of the holiday season.

Angela Rhoads lives in Terre Haute. Her home sits on a busy street. Bushes are out front and block her front doorstep. But, that didn't stop someone from stealing six packages from Rhoads's porch, in broad daylight.

"I got the notification that my packages had been delivered and none of them were there," Rhoads said.

Police say to keep an eye out. As the holiday season approaches, online orders increase, and so does package theft.

"I don't know if people are just greedy and they don't think about actions and consequences or maybe they are struggling and they can't afford their own Christmas packages," Rhoads added.

Master Trooper Matt Ames, Indiana State Police, says there are some way you can be cautious.

"If you're getting something sent to you, we ask for you to have it sent somewhere where someone will be able to sign for the package," Ames said. "Or, if you are not going to be home at your residence, leave a note for the delivery person to take the package around back, so it's not visible."

Ames also recommends that you reroute your package to your work office or local post office, and or have a neighbor on the lookout. You can also have it shipped to a relative or friend's home, somewhere you know someone will be home. Surveillance cameras are another option that helps police out when investigating.

Officials say if you see someone suspicious in your neighborhood or subdivision, do not hesitate to call local law enforcement.