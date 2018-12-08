Online holiday shopping could break record

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. Shoppers are on pace to spend a record amount of money online this season.

Consumers spent more than $80 billion dollars on e-commerce platforms from November 1st to December 6th.

The full holiday season runs from November 1st to December 31st.

U.S. consumers are expected to spend $124 billion dollars during that time.

That figure would smash last year's total spending of around 108 billion dollars.

Shoppers in Alaska, California, Washington, New York, and Wyoming have spent the most money per order so far this holiday season.