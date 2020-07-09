Online classes and playing sports: you can't do both

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Summer is about to end which means school is going to start any time soon. While new options are being introduced for the upcoming year one of those could halt your athlete in sports. If you choose to enroll your child in the online program they will not be allowed to participate in sports.

The Indiana high school athletic association, IHSAA, rule states that your child cannot participate in sports if they only take online classes. They require the athletes to be physically in the school in order to participate.

I spoke with the Vigo county school corporation director of communications today. He explains how sports will look if you enroll your child in the online option. He says, "So if you choose to enroll in that virtual option, you're choosing to enroll in a stand-alone school that does not offer athletics."

This is because the online school is an entirely separate school not affiliated with the IHSAA. So a student who is not in a school affiliated with Indiana athletics cannot participate in school sports.

However, this online option doesn't take away from the extracurriculars the school has to offer. Riley says if a student online still wants to participate in their clubs then they can do so.

He says conversations will be had with people in the school and people in the online option. Parents will also partake to see how they can best get their child back in the club. Reily says those circumstances will work themselves out with communication.

Remember, if you choose to enroll your child in online school they can go back in the classroom at any time.