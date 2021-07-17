One woman says she's still paying the cost of COVID

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been more than a year since the coronavirus pandemic changed our world as we know it. Most people have found a new normal by now. But others are still struggling to stay afloat.

Many folks have adjusted as the world slowly returns back to normal. But others are still trying to figure out how to get by. News 10 spoke with one West Terre Haute resident. She says she's still paying the cost of COVID.

Jessy Blitz is a West Terre Haute resident and stays with her mom. She says she was just getting by before the pandemic.

her job shut down at the height of the pandemic and now she's struggling.

"Our lights got shut off a few weeks ago because we didn't have money to shut it on or pay our bills and we could go donate or we could do that but I have health issues, she has health issues. We just can't do that stuff that everybody else can."

Blitz has a line of health issues that keeps her in and out of the hospital.

"I have liver disease and alpha one fibromyalgia it's a struggle to get up every day. I have breathing issues to where I wear a mask out every day to not get it cause if I do get it, it could kill me."

She doesn't have a job and isn't receiving unemployment at the moment.

"I mean how are you getting by day to day? I mean honestly, I'm not. I'm sorry I'm getting there I'm trying I wake up every day. I have my mom here still so that's all that matters."

22-year-old Jessy Blitz says she's looking forward to the simple things to do once she gets back on her feet.

"Being able to pay my bills without having to wonder if I'm going to have enough money or if I'm going to be a few dollars short cause that matters you know. In the adult world, it matters if you're a few dollars short."

If you would like to help out Jessy Blitz, she just started a go-fund-me.