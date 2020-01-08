'One weak link in the chain, could set off a bad situation,' Cyber experts remind us to practice good cyber hygiene

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Due to tension with Iran, experts remind us that now is the time to practice good cyber hygiene.

Iran is one of the top cyber offensive groups in the world.

They have a history of attacking the critical infrastructure of other countries much like Turkey.

Those attacks can lead to access to our water supply or electrical grid.

One-click on the wrong link is all that it takes to have your entire system hacked.

This could not only impact you, but also your job, family, and friends.

Cyber experts explain that the attacks will begin on a smaller level, like your work computer or email.

In turn, this can lead to access to malware to wipe data or create an outcome that's far worse.

News 10 spoke with Dr. William Mackey, a criminology professor at Indiana State University.

He urges that users take more precautions to keep data safe from outside attacks.

"When you allow someone to get into the network in that way, what you're allowing them to do is any number of things. One weak link in the entire chain can really set off a whole bad situation," said Mackey.

In order to prevent any attacks, it's important to use common sense when using computers and other sources of technology.

"A good rule of thumb is to not open any links that seem suspicious and if a website is not legitimate do not buy anything from it or click on it," Mackey explained. "For example, if you see an Amazon sign and the image is more pixilated, it may be a fraud."

Whether you're using a computer at home or at work, you're subject to phishing.

Samuel Pickens, a criminology graduate student at ISU, explained the importance of being proactive in these types of threats.

"I'm hopeful because people are becoming better at it. We're lagging just a bit behind the issue. It's more of a than being proactive and I think that's what we're trying to work towards... being more proactive about these kinds of things," said Pickens.