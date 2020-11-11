One third of teachers in Illinois are considering leaving the profession

CLARK COUNTY, ILL. (WTHI) - The coronavirus pandemic has brought on a lot of changes, especially for schools.

Some have gone virtual, some are back in person, and some are hybrid.

This causes a lot of strain on the teachers. With rising COVID-19 cases, some educators are wondering if they should continue in this profession.

News 10 took a deeper look into the teacher shortage that Illinois is facing. One-third of Illinois educators are considering leaving the profession due to COVID-19.

The Illinois Education Association held a zoom meeting on Wednesday. They discussed the poll that surveyed 1300 teachers about how their feeling in the midst of all the uncertainty.

"Teaching during a pandemic is hard it's stressful it's unpredictable and overwhelming. Morale at least in my building and I'm sure in other buildings is incredibly low. It's really hard to watch my colleagues struggle day to day and that isn't necessarily unique to teaching but very few other professions require such an impossible workload," said Mariah Klein.

She's a second-grade teacher. She feels like many other educators do. She says trying to teach while COVID-19 cases are on the rise, can be challenging.

"It's very hard and it's very emotional because I feel torn. But when I remember the stress from being in the building everyday stress that worsened my heart condition..I know I can't go back. COVID has ruined many lives I really don't want it to ruin this school year for my students. I don't want want to retire early," said Pamela Kramer.

Educator Pamela Kramer doesn't even feel like she can step back into the classroom at this point. I talked with Marshall Illinois school superintendent as well.

He told me he's grateful for all the hard work teachers have had to deal with during this unprecedented time.

Most teachers say they don't want to leave this profession, but they don't know what to do, especially when they feel like there being put in harm's way.