One suspect charged in Chloe Carroll murder investigation faces a judge

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects charged with a Terre Haute teenager's death was in court Thursday afternoon.

It's an update on the murder of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.

A judge read Cody Scherb's to him in a video hearing. If convicted, Scherb faces up to eight and a half years and fines.

He was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

He is 17-years-old but was moved to adult court. The judge in the case ordered him to stay in the juvenile center due to overcrowding in the Vigo County Jail.

A 15-year-old faces a murder charge in Carroll's death. That 15-year-old has not been identified publicly yet and remains in the juvenile court system.

Carroll died last month after a shooting near 13th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.