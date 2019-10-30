Clear
One step closer to learning Terre Haute Firefighter's fate with the department

The Fire Merit Commission met Wednesday night to hear from both sides about whether one firefighter should or should not keep his job.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:12 PM
Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter that is currently facing child molestation charges is one step closer to learning his fate with the department.

It happened during a Wednesday evening Terre Haute Fire Merit Board meeting.

The merit board heard from both sides Wednesday night. These meetings are only looking at his violation of the Terre Haute Fire Department rules and regulations. 

Plunkett is on paid administrative leave.

He was arrested in early September after he was accused of molesting the two girls between 1998 and 2005.

A person close to Plunkett told police he had been sending her animated digital images, including child pornography, to her phone for months.

Plunkett recently bonded out of jail.

During a meeting last week, he was granted a continuance.

The board did not make a decision on Wednesday night. These sessions are happening because Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher recommended to the board that Plunkett be fired. 

"This is something no boss, no chief wants to go through. To see one of your firefighters terminated for violating rules and regulations, but we have to continue moving on the character of the department," Fisher said. "Uphold the honor of the firefighters of this department and like I said I felt it necessary to move forward with this." 

Fisher said the Fire Merit Commission will decide on a date to announce their final decision. That day there will also be a public hearing.

