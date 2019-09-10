Clear

One step closer to breaking ground on the new Vigo County jail.

The Vigo County Council voted on many things regarding the new jail tonight.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --  The Vigo County Council had a lot of big decisions to make about the new jail project.
Specifically, they voted on 3 things tonight.

First, they allowed more than $500,000 to go to County Commissioners to be able to purchase the property on Honey Creek Dr.

That property you may remember will be used for a new Vigo County jail.

Second, they established the maximum amount of the lease payment. That's what they'll use to pay for the actual jail.

Last, they voted to put the County's special purpose income tax revenues to pay for that lease. All of these agenda items were passed 5 to 2.

Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett and councilman Chris Switzer both voted against each recommendation.

Tonight, Spence-Bunnett stood in front of the council and asked for them to table all of these items. She said she knows we need a new jail, but she believes if they were to analyze the structure more thoroughly they could a find a way to save the County and the taxpayers money.

In the end, tonight her motion failed.

"I'm frustrated that we haven't taken an approach that allows looking at the whole picture so that we can make sure that each piece and each answer that we generate about how this project will go forward fits with everything else we need to do as a community," Spence-Bunnet said.

"I am fully on board with the size design and location of the new jail," John Plasse, Vigo County Sheriff said. "What I hope we do not do is repeat the mistake of our predecessors by building an undersized inadequate jail in the name of cost savings only to find out our short term choices to save have resulted in an error and greater expense in the long run."

The next step is for bids for a construction crew will open on October 3rd.

That's when we'll see what the project will really cost. After that, we're even closer to breaking ground.

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

Image

Bicknell interlocal agreement passed 5-1

