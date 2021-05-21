Two sentenced in connection to 2019 Sullivan County murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were sentenced in connection to a 2019 Sullivan County murder.

Under a plea agreement, Danny Wilson was sentenced to 55 years in prison. Wilson entered a guilty plea to murder.

Renee Huffines was sentenced to 20 years in prison. This is after her guilty plea of conspiracy to commit murder.

What were they sentenced for

This is all in connection to the death of 61-year-old Patricia Dorsett in Sullivan.

Police say Wilson shot and killed Dorsett in May of 2019. According to police, Huffines let it happen and didn't report it.

Officers found Dorsett's body after her friends reported her missing.

Court documents state Huffines and Wilson had been staying with Dorsett after her brother died.