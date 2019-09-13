Clear

One sent to the hospital after Friday morning crash in Terre Haute

Police say one person went to the hospital after a Friday morning crash in Terre Haute.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 3:29 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police say one person went to the hospital after a Friday morning crash in Terre Haute.

It happened at the intersection of 9th and Walnut Streets.

Police told News 10 an SUV was driving on Walnut.

The driver reported having a green light when a van from 9th Street went through the intersection.

Police said the driver of the van could not remember the color of the light.

The crash caused the SUV to roll.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Image

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

Image

Vigo County leaders hold mock election

Image

"Fix it and fix it right..." Leeland Ave. residents are fed up with traffic and conditions of their

Image

A local community is mourning the loss of a teen

Image

Dance your way to helping Big Brothers, Big Sisters $25,000

Image

Clothing Closet Clear Out

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Alzheimer's Walk set for Saturday morning at Fairbanks Park

Image

Hobson Farms enters the MCU with Marvel-themed maze for the fall season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator