One sent to the hospital after Friday morning crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police say one person went to the hospital after a Friday morning crash in Terre Haute.
It happened at the intersection of 9th and Walnut Streets.
Police told News 10 an SUV was driving on Walnut.
The driver reported having a green light when a van from 9th Street went through the intersection.
Police said the driver of the van could not remember the color of the light.
The crash caused the SUV to roll.
