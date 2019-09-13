One sent to the hospital after Friday morning crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police say one person went to the hospital after a Friday morning crash in Terre Haute.

It happened at the intersection of 9th and Walnut Streets.

Police told News 10 an SUV was driving on Walnut.

The driver reported having a green light when a van from 9th Street went through the intersection.

Police said the driver of the van could not remember the color of the light.

The crash caused the SUV to roll.