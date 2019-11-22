One person shot at Vincennes Apartment complex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released more information after a Thursday night shooting in Vincennes.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Apartments.

According to the Vincennes Police Department, the victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects left the scene.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Vincennes Police Department.