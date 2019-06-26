One person seriously injured in Martin County moped crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Shoals.
It happened on Wednesday morning on U.S. 150 at Boyd Hollow Road.
That is just east of Shoals.
Police say 59-year-old Alan Stone, from Shoals, was driving on 150 on a moped.
54-year-old Kevin Montgomery was driving a pickup truck and tried to pass the moped when Stone turned left and hit Montogmery's truck.
Stone was thrown from the moped.
He was airlifted to an out of area hospital.
His current condition is unclear, but police said his injuries were serious.
