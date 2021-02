VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – One person died Wednesday morning after a crash in southern Vigo County.

Vigo County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cottom Drive, just east of Briggs Street.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office says a car was traveling east at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway, crashing into a tree, and catching fire.

The driver was the only person in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing the name of the person killed until the family is notified.