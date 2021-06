CARLISLE, IND. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Sergeant Matt Ames tells us it happened just after Midnight Thursday morning in Carlisle, Indiana at Lewis and Ledgerwood Streets.

Ames says there were reports of a large gathering at this location.

We're told one person was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, then lifelined to Indianapolis.

Sergeant ames says there is no threat to the community, but so far no arrest has been made.