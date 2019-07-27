Clear
One person injured in car versus motorcycle accident

One person was injured in a car versus motorcycle accident in Terre Haute Saturday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd and Ohio Streets.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was injured in a car versus motorcycle accident in Terre Haute Saturday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd and Ohio Streets.

Few details are being released at this time.

We do know one of the victims was taken to the hospital.

Vigo County dispatch said traffic is backed up right now, and an officer is on scene directing traffic.

News 10 is working to gather more information on this accident for you.

We will bring you updates as they become available.

