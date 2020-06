VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Traffic was backed up Saturday afternoon in northern Vigo county.

This was while crews were working an ATV accident.

It happened in a wooded area near U.S. 150 and Pennington Road.

Police told our crew on scene one man suffered a head injury.

This was after the ATV rolled over.

He was taken to the hospital.

There's been no word on his condition.