TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 6:00pm Tuesday evening a male was shot at the Rodeway Inn.

Sergeant Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department tells News 10, "The victim was shot, but, the gun shot wound is not life threatening." Adamson concludes there are currentlty no suspects at this time.

This is still a developing story. Should further details be provided this article will be updated to refelect such changes.