One person hurt in crash on Interstate 70

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – One person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 70 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Matt Ames, said the crash happened in the west bound lanes near Mile Marker 26, about three miles east of the Brazil exit.

Sgt. Ames said the driving lane was moving slow. A passenger vehicle was in the lane with its hazard lights on when a car came up behind it too quickly too stop. The second vehicle moved into the left lane and ran into the back of a semi.

The car then flipped and landed on its top. Sgt. Ames said the driver was taken to a local hospital.

This story will be updated as information is released.