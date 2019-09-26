One person hurt after Terre Haute crash involving motorcycle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Thursday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a van.
It happened just before 5:30 near 25th and Maple Streets in Terre Haute.
Officials told News 10 the person on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital.
Details surrounding the crash remain unclear at this time.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
