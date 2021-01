TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Friday night crash in Terre Haute.

It happened around 8:30 at 2121 S. 7th Street.

That is where a van crashed into a home.

Dispatchers told us one person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unclear at this time

Police have not released any information on the cause of the crash.