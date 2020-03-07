Clear

1 dead in early morning crash

One person has died from an early morning crash.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 8:11 AM
Updated: Mar 7, 2020 9:26 AM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a fatal crash which occurred on State Road 54 near CR 525 east.

It happened around 5 Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Copeland, an eastbound vehicle ran off of the right shoulder, before veering back into the path of a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle did not survive the crash.

His name is not being released at this time, pending identification and notification of family.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, identified as Tucker Hancock , 26, of Carlisle, IN, was listed in stable condition, after being transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital.

State Road 54 was detoured for two hours during the investigation and clean up.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s officials were assisted by the Dugger Town Marshal, Union Twp. Fire & Rescue, SCAT Ambulance, Sullivan City Fire Ambulance, and the Sullivan County Coroners office.

We're working to learn more and will keep you updated. 

