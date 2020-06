BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Thursday morning stabbing.

Police were called to a residence at 236 East National Avenue in Brazil at around 12:30 a.m.



Cody A. Wade Cody A. Wade

They found one person with several stab wounds after an altercation.

The victim died later at a local hospital.

Cody A. Wade, 29, has been arrested.

Police say Wade also lived at the residence.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Brazil City Police and Indiana State Police continuing investigating.