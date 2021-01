ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) One person is dead after a house fire.

It happened on Sherfick Lane in Rosedale just west of highway 41.

Fire crews got the call at around 12:45 Tuesday morning.

They found heavy flames.

Several departments from surrounding communities were called in to battle the blaze.

Parke County dispatch confirms one person did die in this fire.

They are not releasing any details on the victim at this time.