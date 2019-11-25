Clear

One person dead in Sullivan County crash

The crash happened just before 5:00 on State Road 48 near County Road 200 West.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in Sullivan County.

The crash happened just before 5:00 Monday evening on State Road 48 near County Road 200 West.

Police told News 10 a witness saw the grain truck leave the road and then overturn. Police told us a person in that truck died. 

This story is developing. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Not Too Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gain Bin safety

Image

Hey Kevin 11-25

Image

Bars prepare for 'Drinksgiving' one of the busiest days of the year

Image

Indianapolis Children's Museum unveils top toys for 2019

Image

Work continues on Barr-Reeve school expansion project

Image

CASA holds Thanksgiving basket drawing for its donors

Image

If you missed Monday's Toys for Tots sign-up, you have one more chance to apply for assistance

Image

Eva Kor Experience

Image

One person dead in Sullivan County crash

Image

Mentor Monday: Trentin and Tucker's search for their Bigs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook