One person dead in Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in Sullivan County.

The crash happened just before 5:00 Monday evening on State Road 48 near County Road 200 West.

Police told News 10 a witness saw the grain truck leave the road and then overturn. Police told us a person in that truck died.

This story is developing. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.