One person dead in Clark County, Illinois after ATV accident

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead in Clark County, Illinois after an ATV accident.
Illinois State Police said it happened Sunday afternoon near York Street at Hilltop Drive in Martinsville.
Police said 72-year-old Fred Hain was driving the ATV when it left the road and flipped onto the drivers side.
Two other passangers were on the ATV.
Police have not released information about their conditions.
