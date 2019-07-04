Clear

One person dead after two-motorcycle crash in Parke County

It happened around 1:00 Thursday afternoon on State Road 36 and Walker Ramp Road. That is just east of Rockville.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Parke County crash.



Police told News 10 the crash involved two motorcycles.

According to police on the scene, one of the motorcycles stopped to make a left-hand turn.

The second motorcycle failed to stop, leading to a crash, throwing both from their motorcycles.

Police say the motorcycle driver who didn't stop was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene.

That person's identity has not been released yet.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

