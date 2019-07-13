One person dead after semis collide

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after two semis collided along Interstate 70 in Cumberland County Friday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, a semi was driving slowly in the right lane due to a mechanical malfunction. A second semi, also in the right lane, crashed into the first and the driver of the second semi was thrown from the cab.

This happened near mile marker 127.

The driver of the second semi is identified as Melissa Coleman of Doniphan, Missouri. Coleman was flown to Carle Hospital in Urbana where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the first semi is identified as Filimon Ghebremehari of Seattle, Washington. He is facing a charge for driving under the minimum speed limit.