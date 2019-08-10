One person dead after motorcycle accident in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - One person is dead in Knox County after a truck versus motorcycle accident.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Department, a truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle near U.S 41 and Ford Road.

It happened around 11 o 'clock Saturday morning.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim until family has been notified.