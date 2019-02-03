Clear

One person dead after head-on collision on I-70

One person is dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 70 in Illinois.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

EFFINGHAM Co., Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 70 in Illinois.

Illinois State Police say the accident happened near milepost 103 in Effingham County before 1:30 Sunday morning.

ISP says a car driven by 85-year-old Cecil Hardesty of Neoga, Illinois was going the wrong way on the interstate. Officials say he was driving eastbound in the westbound lane.

That’s when Hardesty’s car ran into another car driven by 20-year-old Megan Vice of Pontoon Beach, Illinois. ISP says both cars ended up in the median of I-70.

State Police say Hardesty was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Effingham County Coroner.

Both Vice and her passenger were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

