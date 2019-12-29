One person dead after car crashes into firetruck on Interstate 70

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police said one person is dead after a car crashed into a firetruck on Interstate 70.

It happened around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said the Cloverdale Fire Department was responding to an accident on Interstate 70 near the 38 mile marker.

They said that's when another vehicle failed to see the emergency lights activated, and ran into the back of a parked fire truck.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver, Derrick Monet and the passenger, his wife, Jenna Monet suffered serious injuries.

Police said the victims had to be extricated from the car.

They said Jenna Monet later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The couple is from Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Police said they drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this accident.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.