PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police said one person is dead after a car crashed into a firetruck on Interstate 70.
It happened around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police said the Cloverdale Fire Department was responding to an accident on Interstate 70 near the 38 mile marker.
They said that's when another vehicle failed to see the emergency lights activated, and ran into the back of a parked fire truck.
According to Indiana State Police, the driver, Derrick Monet and the passenger, his wife, Jenna Monet suffered serious injuries.
Police said the victims had to be extricated from the car.
They said Jenna Monet later died from her injuries at the hospital.
The couple is from Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Police said they drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this accident.
No injuries to firefighters were reported.
Related Content
- One person dead after car crashes into firetruck on Interstate 70
- Benefits for construction workers injured after fall from Interstate 70
- Lane restrictions for Interstate 70 now in place
- INDOT to add new safety features to Interstate 70
- 1 dead in crash involving salt truck on Indiana interstate
- After crashes, Vigo County Schools pulling buses from stretch of Interstate 70
- One person dead after Putnam County crash
- One person injured in car/pedestrian crash
- Police respond to vehicle crash on interstate
- ISP: Medical condition cause of Friday morning accident on Interstate 70