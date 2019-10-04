One person dead after Knox County crash involving moped

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Knox County crash involving a moped.
It happened on Thursday night just before 10:00 on U.S. 41 north of Willow Street.
Indiana State Police says 21-year-old Skylar Newton, of Washington, was killed in the crash.
Police say 26-year-old Kayla Jones was driving north on 41 when she hit a moped being driven by 22-year-old Robert Vaquero. Newton was a passenger on the moped.
Vaquero was airlifted to an Evansville hospital.
Jones told police she did not see the moped until right before the crash. During the investigation, police learned the rear taillight was not lit up at the time of the crash.
