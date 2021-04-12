One out of six people in our area could experience food insecurity this year - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Studies show that one out of six people in Central Indiana could experience food insecurity in 2021.

This is why Walmart and Sam’s Club are teaming up to support Feeding America Food Banks. In the Wabash Valley, this includes Terre Haute Catholic Charities.

Community members can step up to help fight hunger.

It’s all through the “Fight Hunger, Spark Change” campaign.

You can donate at checkout lines, or donate online on Walmart or Sam’s Club websites.

This is the 8th year of the campaign.