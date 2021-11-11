One organization is trying to tackle food insecurity across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is now only two weeks away. For many, it's a happy time. But for families living with food insecurities celebrating this holiday can be challenging.

The Share Your Thanksgiving campaign kicked off around 2:30 P.M. on Thursday.

People are being encouraged to bring canned food donations or monetary donations.

Jessica Murphy with Catholic Charities says more than 38,000 people in the Wabash Valley are facing food insecurities, with 10 thousand of those being children. Murphy says the numbers are beginning to improve, but there's still a long way to go to fully eradicate hunger in the Wabash Valley.

"While we're seeing those numbers slowly start to decrease there's still a lot of people in our community who are experiencing food insecurity. So they're lacking that basic nutrition to live a healthy and active lifestyle."

If you didn't have time to swing by today, you can visit ths website to learn how you can help.