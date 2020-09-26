One organization is helping fight cancer one swing at a time

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Efforts are underway to eradicate another debilitating illness and help those currently fighting.

The Swing for a Cure tournament is happening this weekend.

This is the 11th year for the softball fundraiser and cancer awareness event.

It's happening at the Miss Softball America fields and Wabash Valley Girls Softball League fields in Vigo County.

Money from this event supports local softball programs and goes to local families in need of financial support as they fight cancer.

It's not just players and coaches stepping up to the plate for this cause.

Several local businesses have also donated items for a silent auction.

Those involved say this event offers so many great things to the community and they're glad it could continue this year.

"I mean the Wabash Valley like I've said there absolutely incredible they'll come out in droves to support one another and this year was no exception, to be honest with you," said the coach Dwayne Stout.

This tournament continues Sunday.

You can find a schedule on the Swing for a Cure facebook page.