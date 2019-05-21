One organization has set a bold goal to help more than 30,000 families in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Alice is an acronym. It stands for asset limited. income constrained and employed.

It looks at those people who have jobs but still struggle to make ends meet.

A lot of households in the Wabash valley meet this criterion.

"The sad part is it shows in our 5 Indiana counties and one county in Illinois there are about 33,000 households that struggle every day to get by," Richard Payonk, Executive Director for United Way of the Wabash Valley said. "That has to make the decision to can I afford two new tires for the car or pay for childcare this month."

Last year United Way set a bold goal that in the next 15 to 20 years they want to help get 10,000 of those homes to get into financial stability.

"It's not solving the problem but it's moving our economic base to a higher level then what it is today," he said.

They're doing this by working together with businesses, nonprofits, organizations, and everyday people who live in the valley to make impact councils.

One of those councils' is to help education. Which they do by helping early childhood education programs around the valley, like Nurture with Nature.

"It really really helped. We would still be struggling to fill the buildings," Dawn Langer, owner of Nurture with Nature, "A lot of things have to be in place in your environment and we would still have been struggling with that big of a building to get everything in place. Without the united way, I'm not sure we could have"

Even though they unveiled their new strategic plan about a year ago they are now starting to implement it after doing a lot of research.

They know there isn't one answer to all of these problems which is why they want more organizations and businesses to help.

