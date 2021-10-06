One of the four Vigo County casino applicants plans to hold a public presentation - here's when and where

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the four Vigo County casino license applicants says they will make a presentation later this month on what plans to offer - if it does receive the license.

Full House Resorts will walk the public through plans for "American Place Terre Haute."

This is a $250 million gaming and entertainment proposal that's currently before the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Other information in the proposal:

1,000 slot machines

50 table games

Sportsbook

Solar energy farm

If approved, American Place would develop a 32-acre site along I-70 near the State Road 46 interchange. Their current plan has them just east of the Pilot gas station.

News 10 received a press release on Wednesday that the public presentation will include a review of the current proposal, information on vendor and employment opportunities, and a question and answer session.

It will take place Thursday, October 21, at the Idle Creek Banquet Center from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts first announced their plans to move a Rising Star Casino license to Terre Haute in 2018.

In 2018 we asked the vice president of Full House, Alex Stolyar, about the proposal.

"I think there was a lot of acceptance that Terre Haute is the right place for a new casino in Indiana, and they want to see competition for that opportunity, and we came back last year and said that we are open to competition," Stolyar said at the time.

What happens next?

Last month, we learned the Indiana Gaming Commission should select the casino license winner on November 17.

Other applicants include:

Why are companies applying again?

The gaming commission previously denied Lucy Luck's application for the casino. This decision reopened the process; however, Lucy Luck appealed the denial ruling.

At the time of the denial decision, the Commission said Lucy Luck did not have an executive team in place to run the casino and said casino operations were not fully funded. A lawyer for Lucy Luck refuted those claims. Local businessman Greg Gibson said his team 'worked their tails off' to make this a reality. He said there was a plan for a team, but that there weren't gaming operations actively happening.

Lucky Luck is still awaiting the decision on the appeal.