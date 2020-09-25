One of few big Wabash Valley festivals that didn't get canceled is underway in Cory

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fall tradition is underway.

The Cory Apple Festival started on Friday. It's one of only a few big events that did not cancel, but there are some changes.

There are not any children's activities. The pageant and parade were also canceled.

There is still a flea market, food vendors, and live entertainment.

The Fireman's Breakfast is on Saturday morning from 6:00 to 10:00. That happens in the firehouse in Cory.

Craft and antique vendors open at 9 am. Food vendors open at 10 am.

There's a Jonah Fish Fry starting at noon.

To learn more about the event, click here.