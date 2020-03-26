One of Vigo County's oldest homes now listed on National Register of Historic Places

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new protection in place for one of Vigo County's oldest homes.
The Markle House on Mill Dam Road was built in 1848. It's a well-known landmark in the state of Indiana.
The house is listed in the "National Register of Historic Places."
The former owners of the Markle House donated the preservation easement to Indiana Landmarks.
A preservation easement allows for a legal agreement to protect the property's history and architecture.
